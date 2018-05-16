‘Elevating a cause’ at Art Escape

Posted on May 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Elevating Your Cause,” a new group exhibition at Art Escape, presents thought-provoking artwork created to raise awareness of an issue, convey a commitment, or illustrate a belief.

More than a dozen artists are presenting work inspired by their passions, including endangered species, women’s rights, community, mental health, immigration, culture, special needs, the environment, and others.

Just as the issues represented in the show are varied, so are the types of art. Pieces on view include encaustic, collage, weaving, sculpture, crochet, digital animation, watercolor, oil, and acrylic.

Art Escape at 17474 Highway 12 in Boyes Hot Springs from May 19 through June 16, 2018. The public is invited to the opening reception on May 19th from 5 to 7pm.