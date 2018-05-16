Honoring the heroes of community preparedness

To recognize individuals, organizations, agencies, and businesses that have had a positive impact on preparedness in their communities, HALTER will present its Community Preparedness Awards May 19 at the Race Track at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The event will begin at 5:30 with a reception followed by a dinner program from 7:30 to 10 pm.
While the awards dinner is primarily by invitation, members of the public may attend or sponsor the event by making a donation directly to the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. Donations are tax deductible, and will support the services, needs, and sacrifices made by local volunteer firefighters. Suggested donations are $100 for individuals, $1,500 for a table of 10, and $2,500 for an award sponsorship. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available. Additional information or to make a reservation.
The HALTER Community Preparedness Awards will close out the three-day free Home & Ranch Readiness Summit being held from May 17-19.
Started in 2014 as Sonoma Valley Emergency Preparedness Day, the Summit is the only Bay Area preparedness event that benefits all residents, with an emphasis on those who own animals, and connects the whole community. The Summit provides training, workshops, community resources and products to help community members prepare themselves, their families, and their animals for emergencies and disasters.
The 2018 honorees:
John Madigan, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Distinguished Professor
UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine
Director, International Animal Welfare Training Institute
Founder, UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team (VERT)
Eric Davis, DVM MS DACVS DACVIS
Co-founder, Rural Veterinary Experience Teaching and Service (RVETS)
Co-founder, International Animal Welfare Training Institute
Cindy Davis, RVT
Co-founder, Rural Veterinary Experience Teaching and Service (RVETS)
“The Last Responders”
Outcast Cats, Forgotten Felines, AlleyCat Allies, Sonoma and Napa Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification Volunteers
Sonoma Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (SCOPE) Program
Sonoma Valley Fire Rescue Authority
Dispatch Services
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, REDCOM (Redwood Empire Dispatch Communications Authority)
Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program
Marin CERT, Napa CERT, Bodega Bay CERT
Rebecca McConnico, DVM
Louisiana State Animal Response Team (LSART), LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana Tech
Marin Humane Society
Nancy McKenna, Executive Director
Captain Cindy Machado
Disaster Supply Center, San Rafael, CA
Mike and Monica Skylar
Swede’s Feeds
Kenwood, California
Jack London Estates Homeowners’ Association, Glen Ellen
Shilo Porter, President