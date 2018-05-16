Honoring the heroes of community preparedness

Posted on May 16, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

To recognize individuals, organizations, agencies, and businesses that have had a positive impact on preparedness in their communities, HALTER will present its Community Preparedness Awards May 19 at the Race Track at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. The event will begin at 5:30 with a reception followed by a dinner program from 7:30 to 10 pm.

While the awards dinner is primarily by invitation, members of the public may attend or sponsor the event by making a donation directly to the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters’ Association. Donations are tax deductible, and will support the services, needs, and sacrifices made by local volunteer firefighters. Suggested donations are $100 for individuals, $1,500 for a table of 10, and $2,500 for an award sponsorship. Corporate sponsorship packages are also available. Additional information or to make a reservation.

The HALTER Community Preparedness Awards will close out the three-day free Home & Ranch Readiness Summit being held from May 17-19.

Started in 2014 as Sonoma Valley Emergency Preparedness Day, the Summit is the only Bay Area preparedness event that benefits all residents, with an emphasis on those who own animals, and connects the whole community. The Summit provides training, workshops, community resources and products to help community members prepare themselves, their families, and their animals for emergencies and disasters.

The 2018 honorees:

John Madigan, DVM, MS, DACVIM, Distinguished Professor

UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine

Director, International Animal Welfare Training Institute

Founder, UC Davis Veterinary Emergency Response Team (VERT)

Eric Davis, DVM MS DACVS DACVIS

Co-founder, Rural Veterinary Experience Teaching and Service (RVETS)

Co-founder, International Animal Welfare Training Institute

Cindy Davis, RVT

Co-founder, Rural Veterinary Experience Teaching and Service (RVETS)

“The Last Responders”

Outcast Cats, Forgotten Felines, AlleyCat Allies, Sonoma and Napa Fire Pet Rescue and Reunification Volunteers

Sonoma Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies (SCOPE) Program

Sonoma Valley Fire Rescue Authority

Dispatch Services

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, REDCOM (Redwood Empire Dispatch Communications Authority)

Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program

Marin CERT, Napa CERT, Bodega Bay CERT

Rebecca McConnico, DVM

Louisiana State Animal Response Team (LSART), LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, Louisiana Tech

Marin Humane Society

Nancy McKenna, Executive Director

Captain Cindy Machado

Disaster Supply Center, San Rafael, CA

Mike and Monica Skylar

Swede’s Feeds

Kenwood, California

Jack London Estates Homeowners’ Association, Glen Ellen

Shilo Porter, President