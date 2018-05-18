SV Dems host student activists

Posted on May 18, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Monday, May 21: The mass shooting at a Florida school inspired many young Americans to stand up and say “enough!” Among them were 13 students from Sonoma Valley High School who traveled in March to Washington DC to take part in the March for our Lives. The Sonoma Valley Democrats host the young activists as they share their experience and plans for the future.

Everyone is welcome at no charge. Attendees are asked to bring a potluck dish to share, and their own place setting if possible. 6 to 8 p.m. Sonoma Springs Community Hall, 18627 Hwy. 12. [email protected]