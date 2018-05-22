A frightfully good show

Posted on May 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With “Jeeves Intervenes” at Andrews Hall, James Janek Wood has directed a dashedly fine play, based on the stories of P.G. Wodehouse, featuring that scatterbrained gentleman of leisure, Bertie Wooster well played by Delaney Brumme, and his godsend of a valet Jeeves, nicely done by Randy St. Jean. Things go terribly, wonderfully wrong, only to somehow be repaired by Jeeves by play’s end.

It’s all bloody good fun.

Six ditzy denizens, smug members of proper 1920’s English society, come together at Bertie’s posh London flat. At once, things get dicey. Misunderstandings, broken alliances, rocky friendships, frozen allowances… all is made right as rain by the omnipresent Jeeves. A fine supporting cast gives spot-on performances with surgically precise dialogue and timing. With Nick Moore, Libby Oberlin, Larry Williams and Jennie Brick. Costumes, set and music are also deucedly top drawer. Sonoma Arts Live’s “Jeeves Intervenes,” May 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. and May 27 and 2 p.m. $22-$37. Sonoma Community Center. 816.710.8942. Sonomaartslive.org.

– Pierre Fox

Photo: Miller Oberlin Photography