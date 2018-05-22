In case of emergency

Posted on May 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Congressman Mike Thompson presents Julie Atwood with a Congressional Recognition Certificate, one of many honors bestowed at The HALTER Community Preparedness Awards in Santa Rosa. A nonprofit founded by Atwood, a Glen Ellen rancher, The HALTER Project facilitates the training of first responders to assist animals in emergencies, and promotes community safety and preparednes.

The event recognized individuals, organizations and businesses whose work furthers those goals; for 2017, that included a range of selfless, heroic actions during the October fires. The May 19 gala was the final event of the Home & Ranch Readiness Summit, three days of free trainings, workshops and demonstrations at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.