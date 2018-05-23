Sonoma’s Memorial Day ceremony

Posted on May 23, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

With an audience of more than 1,000 people annually, the Sonoma Valley Joint Memorial Day Observance is the preeminent event of the year for local veterans, their families and friends. The tradition, now in its 60th year, continues on Monday, May 28, 11 a.m. at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park on First Street West.

In keeping with a popular tradition that began only thirteen years ago during the unveiling of the Star of Honor fountain, all veterans are invited to wear their best military uniforms (or appropriate attire) and participate in the Grand March at the opening of the Ceremony. Veterans who plan to participate in this Grand March are requested to muster at 10:30 a.m. sharp beneath the flag of their particular branch of the armed forces in the parking lot.

The Guest of Honor and keynote speaker is retired U.S. Army Major General Kent Hillhouse, who served as the Deputy G-1 on the Army staff at the Pentagon between 1996 – 2001 prior to his retirement from active duty. In this role, he was responsible for development, management and execution of manpower and personnel plans, programs and policies throughout the entire U.S. Army. A graduate of both the Army War College and the Army Airborne School, General Hillhouse’s military awards and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, two Silver Stars, the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart.

The Master of Ceremonies will be local Attorney and Counselor at Law Carl “Chip” H. Allen who is a former U.S. Navy Polaris submarine officer and a 1965 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.

The Reverend Peadar A. Dalton, who is an active member and former President of the Sonoma Valley Ministerial Association, will give both the Invocation and the Benediction. The members of Temple Lodge No. 14 of Free and Accepted Masons in Sonoma will be the official event ushers.

The Pledge of Allegiance will be jointly lead by Tyler-Avery Lewis (Miss Sonoma County 2018) and Pinkeo Phongsa (Sonoma County’s Outstanding Teen, 2018). Vocal soloists Shannon Scott & Cindy Daffurn will provide patriotic music along with the Sonoma Hometown Band directed by John Patridge (with narrator Butch Engle). Fred Payne will play bagpipes. Bugler Chris Severson will play Taps. Airmen from Travis Air Force Base will provide the official Color Guard and the California National Guard “Honor Guard” will provide a Rifle Salute detail. The Civil Air Patrol Cadet Color Guard (Redwood Empire Composite Squadron 157) will provide the youth Color Guard. The Honorable Madolyn Agrimonti, the Mayor of the City of Sonoma, will give a special Proclamation.

To honor the memory of 5-Star General Henry “Hap” H. Arnold, who founded the U.S. Air Force and made the Sonoma Valley his home following the Second World War, the ceremony will conclude with an Aerial Fly-Over consisting of various military inspired civilian aircraft flown by the Sonoma Sky Park Aviators.

Immediately following the ceremony, the “Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley and the Rotary Club of Sonoma Sunrise: All-American Picnic” will be served free of charge at the Veterans Building. Members of both local Rotary Clubs will jointly grill the hamburgers and hotdogs in honor of the memory of the late Howard (Howie) Ehret, a retired U.S. Navy Captain who was a highly energetic community leader, volunteer and Rotarian.

The picnic this year is also honoring the memory of Lei Poncia and David Wishingrad who both greatly helped make this event an annual treasured tradition within our community. The Rotarians will be greatly assisted during the picnic by Ruth Parks Chambers (who has largely overseen this picnic for the past thirteen years), the Sonoma Valley High School Alumni: Class of 1966 and the Native Daughters of the Golden West.

Although the picnic is complimentary to veterans and their families and friends, a “Star of Honor” pledge drive will take place during the picnic for donations needed to maintain and improve the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park and assist toward the expense of applying the names of local deceased veterans to the Star of Honor.

As most local veterans are aware, the Star of Honor fountain, which was unveiled during this event thirteen years ago, is now the centerpiece for the Sonoma Veterans Memorial Park. The late Sonoma artist Robert Behrens designed the fountain; the black granite walls of this fountain will be etched with the names of all deceased Sonoma Valley veterans for a three-hundred-year period beginning with the American Revolution. Both the Memorial Park and Fountain would not exist today without the vision, leadership and financial support of the late Second World War U.S. Navy veteran James “Jim” L. Parks and his family.

This event would not be possible without the help of many organizations, local citizens and businesses who are volunteering their time, money, goods and services. A planning committee has also been meeting for months behind the scenes to ensure that this event will be a success in 2018. The members of this group are local residents who represent every major veteran organization located within the Sonoma Valley. They are: Bob Leonard (Chairman), Terry Leen (Vice Chairman), Dr. Timothy Norman (Marshal of Ceremonial Protocol), Robert Arnold, Tim Arensmeier, Bryan Aubin, Ruth Parks Chambers, John Gray, Ronda Ross-Leen, Gary Magnani, Leighton Parks, Susan Scarbrough, Fred Unsworth, Willi Vaughn and Stephanie Wadell.

Seating is limited and the weather is normally hot and sunny this time of year. Although pop-up tent canopies will provide shade for many in the audience, not every chair will be under these canopies. Therefore, it is highly recommended to arrive early and wear a hat or sun visor.

Photo at top by Scott Knight