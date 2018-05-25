Repping the Valley

Posted on May 25, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Arielle Kubu-Jones and Liz Hamon team up to represent First District Supervisor Susan Gorin in the Valley.

Kubu-Jones brings government experience to the team having served as district rep for State Senator Noreen Evens and then Assistant to the County Health Officer. She finds her work is “a way to give back to the community but also to participate in it.” A lifelong Sonoma County resident, Kubu-Jones took a long road trip to find a different place to live after graduating magna cum laude from Sonoma State. Instead she decided to stay here, because of “the people, the ethos and – I’m not gonna lie – the climate.” She offered that it is an honor working for the supervisor who “prioritizes her constituents.”

Glad to be working where she lives, Hamon most enjoys “talking with people, listening well, and hopefully finding solutions.” In the Springs, she reported, parking issues are a constant challenge, followed by roads, vacation rentals and permitting issues from constituents frustrated with PRMD. Hamon, who intended to work for a nonprofit after leaving the world of money management in San Francisco, smilingly affirmed, “We are a do-good, mission-driven organization.”

– Anna Pier