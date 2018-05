Go yard

Posted on May 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Coming off an impressive 52-26 season last year, The Sonoma Stompers host their 2018 home opener on Tuesday, June 5 against the Napa Silverados. The schedule continues with Sonoma Valley High Night on June 6, and games June 7-8, June 13-15 and June 22-24.

All 6:05 start times at Palooza Park at Arnold Field. Single game tickets are $10-$24, season tickets available. Stompersbaseball.com.