Food, wine and vintage cars

Posted on May 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After a day on the track at Sonoma Raceway, a fleet of vintage cars converge on Sonoma Plaza for the annual Historic Race Car Festival on Saturday evening, June 2.

With some 30 vintage and collectible autos on display, guests can sample food and wine in front of City Hall. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with a parade of racecars that arrive from the track under a full CHP escort.

The evening will feature samplings from a variety of local restaurants including Bert’s Desserts, Jolly Pig BBQ, Mary’s Pizza Shack, Smashmallow, Maya Restaurant, Ramekins Culinary School, Levy Restaurants, Trader Jim’s and Mr. Pops.

Local wineries and breweries will serve specialty wines and drinks to complement the food, including Jacuzzi Winery, Cline Cellars, Foyt Wines, Viansa Sonoma, Sonoma Springs Brewery, La Chertosa Wines, Jeff Cohn Cellars, Highway 12 Vineyards & Winery, Jeff Cohn Cellars and Eric Ross Winery.

The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the festival. Call 800-870-RACE (7223) for more information or to purchase tickets. For more information, visit SonomaRaceway.com/SCC.