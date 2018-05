Funk al fresco

Posted on May 30, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

‘Funky Fridays,’ the weekly summer concert series on the front lawn of the historic Hood Mansion in Kenwood, returns on June 1 with the wall of Blues that is Levi Lloyd & Friends. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs, and settle in, or get up and dance.

Food, wine, and beer available on site. 7 p.m. 389 Casa Manana Road, off North Pythian, Kenwood. Adults $10, kids 18 and under free. 707.833.6288. Funkyfridays.info.