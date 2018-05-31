On the road

Posted on May 31, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A fun race for participants of all sizes (small to XXL) and shapes (in and out of), Hit The Road Jack returns to the Sonoma streets on Sunday, June 3. The annual event offers 10K and 2.2 mile loop courses that, from the Plaza, wind through the surrounding vineyards and countryside. Both courses are open to competitive and casual runners and walkers. Awards are presented to the top runners in each category and all participants receive a T-shirt.

An entire day of activities on the Plaza follows, produced as a fundraiser for the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association, with music, food booths, wine and beer. For race entry info, visit hittheroadjack.org.