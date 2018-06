Senior Preparedness Seminar

Friday, June 1: Senior Preparedness Seminar

At Vintage House, am afternoon all about getting ready for the next emergency, with guest speakers, expert advice and preparedness information and products. Complimentary ‘File for Life’ kit, a ‘grab and go’ bag, and medication container.

1 to 4 p.m. Free, but register at Vintagehouse.org. 264 First St. E.