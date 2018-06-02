Bear with us

Archives

Posted on June 2, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

On Saturday, June 9, Sonoma Plaza comes alive with history and grilled chicken. The Bear Flag Celebration & BBQ is the 55th annual celebration of the day in 1846 when a bunch of rowdy Sonomans proclaimed independence.

The local Native Sons of the Golden West observe the anniversary with an 11 a.m. ceremony and a 1 p.m. reenactment, and fire up the grill for chicken ($14) or hot dogs ($7) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To quell the revolutionary fever, microbrews will be offered for sale. Free admission. Sonoma Plaza.

