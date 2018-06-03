Forever indie

Posted on June 3, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The band Cosmic Twang, one of the headliners of the Huichica Music Festival, is a guitar bromance between Merle Haggard and the Grateful Dead, the Wooden Shijps specialize in hypno-pyschedelia, and King Tuff shares post-garage rock confessionals for the modern age. If these, of the 30 artists coming to four stages at the Gundlach Bundschu Winery aren’t quite your jam, there’s Jonathan Richman (pictured), an Indie music emeritus for his proto-punk work in the 70s.

Now an honorary millennial as the sage, acoustic troubadour, Richman fits right into the “chill, pretension-free atmosphere” created by event producers Jeff Bundschu and Eric D. Johnson. Friday, June 9, 3 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. $41-$121. Kids under 12 free. Food, wine and beer for sale on-site. Huichica.com