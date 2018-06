To boldly go…

Starring Dakota Fanning and Toni Collette, “Please Stand By” follows a young autistic woman who runs away from her caregiver to enter her script in a “Star Trek” writing competition.

An outdoor screening on Friday, June 8 presented by the Sonoma International Film Festival. $20 includes wine and snacks. In the beautiful gardens of Sweetwater Spectrum, 369 Fifth St. Sonomafilmfest.org.