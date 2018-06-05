Sonoma police chief to retire

Posted on June 5, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After a 28-year career with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the last 11 as chief of police for the city of Sonoma, Bret Sackett, has announced his plans to retire. Currently the longest serving police chief in the county, Sackett will step down in July.

“I have developed a deep respect and admiration for the Sonoma community and it has been my deep honor to serve as Sonoma’s chief,” Sackett said. “I will miss working with the honorable and dedicated men and women of the police department and the city.”

Sackett will advise City Manager Cathy Capriola during the search for his successor.

“Chief Sackett managed with expertise, professionalism, integrity and a commitment to justice while also deeply understanding and connecting with Sonoma’s small-town character,” Capriola said. “Our community has been very fortunate to his humble, strategic and authentic leadership.”

Sackett’s law enforcement resume includes correctional officer, field training officer, academy training officer, SWAT team member, background investigator, and detective in the Domestic Violence/Sexual Assault unit.

In 2004, the City of Sonoma began contracting with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department to provide law enforcement services. Sackett joined the transition team in 2004 as a patrol Sergeant and in 2007, became Sonoma’s Chief of Police.

Under his direction as Chief, the Sonoma Police Department has provided professional, firm, fair and compassionate public safety while connecting with the community. Capriola said.

In addition to serving as the Police Chief for the City of Sonoma, Mr. Sackett has also had responsibility for overseeing law enforcement services for the unincorporated portion of Sonoma Valley on behalf of the Sheriff’s Department. This dual role has allowed for mutual support and streamlined services for both the City and the Valley. Chief Sackett’s leadership and emergency management coordination was critical in the response to the 2017 October Fires.

In addition to numerous letters of appreciation and commendation, he received the Sheriff’s Office Distinguished Service Award, the Optimist Club’s Officer of the Year award, and was honored by the Consul General of Mexico with the prestigious “Amistad Award” for his service to the Hispanic community.

As chief, he oversaw a staff of 32, as well as volunteers and Police Explorers.