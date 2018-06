Kick starter

Posted on June 6, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Starring Ralph Macchio and the Oscar-nominated Pat Morita, 1984’s “The Karate Kid” –was a huge hit for writer/producer Mark Kamen, who will attend and participate in an audience Q and A.

Tickets are $40 and include a sushi bento box. Friday, June 8. 7 p.m. Sebastiani Theatre. 476 First St. E. 996.9756. Sebastianitheatre.com.