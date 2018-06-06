Petitioning for legal cannabis

Jon Early delivers to City Hall signed petitions backing a ballot measure allowing the controlled retail sale of cannabis within city limits. The campaign collected 793 signatures, above the 695 (10% of registered voters) required by law. The city now has 30 business days to verify the signatures and send the ordinance to the City Council to certify – not vote on – the process, then the Secretary of State must sign off. All that paperwork must be done by August 1 to make the November ballot – or the measure is on hold until 2020.

Early said he resorted to the petition process only after being rebuffed on the subject of legal cannabis by members of the council and city staff. Early said the County Registrar’s office indicated the verification process, once begun, could take about two days, but he’s concerned Sonoma will take the 30-day maximum to effectively freeze local legalization. “It can only happen if the city lets it happen, he said. “You start to wonder if there’s a hidden agenda,” he said. “There are a lot of unknowns.”