The visual arts scene

Posted on June 7, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Jackie Lee

Visual art events, receptions, private studio openings, and classes for June.

Art Escape

June 11: Summer art camps begin for ages 7 to 12, through August 3.

June 1-16: “Elevating Your Cause,” an exhibition of works in all mediums by more than a dozen artists sharing their thoughts, feelings and beliefs based on passions or issues they wish to elevate.

Beginning June 22: Thanks to a recent donation from Sonoma Country Antiques, Art Escape has announced the extension of the Teen Art Lounge over the summer break, exploring art materials and techniques alongside their friends. The program will run four Fridays: June 22, June 29, July 20, July 27, from 7-10 p.m. There is no cost to attend and all materials are included. Call to reserve.

17474 Sonoma Hwy, Sonoma. 707.938.5551. Artescapesonoma.org.

Arts Guild of Sonoma

Through July 2: The second annual “Next Generation Art Show.” An exhibition by five up-and-coming Sonoma County artists: Nicole Anderson, Lexi Bakkar, Kellie Gillespie, Shara Vilagi, and Ryan Patton (work seen above). Also exhibiting are the members of the Guild.

Of special note: Submissions accepted up to July 21 for the second annual National Juried Competition, Art in an Age of Anxiety, exhibiting August 30 to October 1. Nationally represented painter and Sonoma resident Chester Arnold is the judge.

140 E Napa St, Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Artsguildofsonoma.org.

Sonoma Community Center

June 8-23: Naomi Clement, Ceramics Artist in Residence exhibition.

June 8: Opening reception from 5 to 7.

June 16-17: Introduction to Oil Painting, with visiting artist George Scribner, concentrating on essential fundamentals. Scribner (pictured) was formerly with Walt Disney Feature Animations and worked on “The Lion King” and “Fantasia 2000.” He is currently a concept artist.

June 23 and 30: Botanical Printing Part I and Part II classes with Monique Risch.

June 25: Figure Arts Open Studio weekly drop-in classes begin.

Continuing classes in all mediums – check website for full schedule.

276 E. Napa Street, Sonoma. 707.938.4626. Sonomacommunitycenter.org.

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art

Through June 10: “Ship of Dreams: Artists, Poets and Visionaries of the S.S. Vallejo,” and “Her View: The Bay Area Figuration of Gail Chadell Nanao (shown).”

June 8 through October 21: “Natural Affinity: California Women Sculptors in the Landscape.” A second season of public art in the Sonoma Plaza, in partnership with the City of Sonoma. Sculptures by Gwynn Murrill, Lisa Reinertson, and Alison Saar. Free walking tours with Museum guides on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays at 11:45 am. Groups will meet at the Museum entrance.

June 8: Opening event of the sculpture exhibition in the Plaza from 5:30 to 6:30, followed by a reception with the sculptors, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring a picnic to enjoy.

June 23 through September 16: “Private Landscapes and Public Territories: Botanicals, Archives” and “Libraries in the Work of Amalia Mesa-Bains,” with Themes of family geographies and historical displacement are represented in border maps, archival images and native plants.

551 Broadway, Sonoma. 707.939.7862. SVMA.org

Valley of the Moon Art Association

June 9 and 10: Annual “Art and Artisan” group show in Sonoma Plaza, 10 to 5 each day. VOMAA celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. Art in all mediums on display. Meet the artists and watch demonstrations.

707.843.7615. Valleyofthemoonart.org

Vintage House

Several continuing art classes in pastels, watercolors, art journaling and other creative adult workshops, some in partnership with Santa Rosa Junior College’s continuing education programs.

264 First St. East, Sonoma. 707.996.0311. Vintagehouse.org

Send your info about visual art events, receptions, private studio openings, and classes to: [email protected].

Jackie Lee is an artist living in Sonoma. A supporter of the arts in all its forms, her focus is on showcasing individual artists and events as well as those represented by established galleries.