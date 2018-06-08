Foods that heal – even yummy snacks

Posted on June 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Ceres Community Project was founded on the idea that healthy food is good medicine. Of course those meals have to taste good, too, and be part of a manageable routine.

Ceres this summer brings its Nutrition Education Program to Sonoma Valley Hospital, with classes offering information, motivation, and inspiration to people ready to make positive changes to their diet and lifestyle.

On Wednesday, June 20, the topic is “Healing Food Basics.” Thais Harris NC, Ceres Nutrition Education Program Manager, will explain the make connection between good health and the food and lifestyle factors that influence it, offering an overview of Ceres’ nutrient-rich approach to healthy eating. Topics include whole food nutrition basics, shopping strategies, foods to add and to avoid, eating well on a budget, and healthy lifestyle choices.

The second class to be offered at the Hospital and led by Ceres is “Lowering Inflammation and Managing Sugar” on Wednesday, August 15, from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. This course will focus on the health impacts of sugar consumption and how to manage blood sugar without feeling deprived. This class involves a hands-on session allowing participants to make a healthy dish together.

Each class is 6 to 8 p.m. Cost is based on a sliding scale of $10-$35, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information, registration assistance and scholarship opportunities, contact 707.829.5833 or Ceresproject.org/HFB.

Cost for each class is based on a sliding scale of $10-$35, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information, registration assistance and scholarship opportunities, contact 707.829.5833 or Ceresproject.org/HFB.

Quick healthy snack ideas from Ceres

Apple “Cookies”

1 apple

2 tablespoons nut butter

Pecans or walnuts

Coconut shreds

Chocolate chips or dried fruit

Slice apple into thin rings and remove core. Spread nut butter over one side of ring.

Top with pecans, coconut shreds, and chocolate chips.

Energy Snack

Great as a dessert too!

2 cups cashews

1⁄2 cup coconut

2 tablespoons ground flaxseeds

1 tablespoon orange zest

2 teaspoon cardamom

1⁄2 cup dried fruit (apricots, figs)

6 dates

Process in the food processor until mixed well enough to form balls.

You can also add: Chia seeds instead of flax Cranberries Lemon zest instead of orange Cinnamon instead of cardamom