Free range sculpture

Posted on June 8, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art opens a second season of public art in Sonoma Plaza this summer with the official unveiling of outdoor sculpture on Friday, June 8, at 5:50 p.m. The exhibition “Natural Affinity: California Women Sculptors in the Landscape” features works by Gwynn Murrill, Lisa Reinertson, and Alison Saar.

There will be opening remarks by representatives from the museum, the city of Sonoma, and the artists, followed by a public reception on the Plaza until 8 p.m. Attendees of the free event are encouraged to bring a picnic.

“Public art is core to SVMA’s mission to build community around art,” said Linda Keaton, the museum’s executive director. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Sonoma to bring the work of these acclaimed California women sculptors to Sonoma Plaza. “

The installation is a partnership with the City of Sonoma, and is supported by Dana Simpson-Stokes and Ken Stokes, Steel Cherry Metal Works, E.K. Excavating, Inc., Landers Curry, Inc., and Buena Vista Winery.

Tours exploring the exhibition will be offered on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at 11:45am. Visitors can meet the guides at the SVMA museum front doors and walk over to the square. Public art tours are free and donations are always welcome.

Reinertson’s public art can be found in Riverside; in Sacramento,; near Almaden Library in San Jose, among many more; and is in public collections of the Crocker Art Museum, the ASU Museum, and the Mint Museum.

Gwynn Murrill has public commissions at the San Francisco Zoo; the Embassy of the United States of America, Singapore; U.S. Bank Plaza, LPT Associates, Sacramento, CA; and is in the public collections of LACMA; Milwaukee Art Museum; and Palm Springs Desert Museum, CA, among others.

Saar’s artworks can be found in Madison Square Park, New York; Hall of Justice, Los Angeles; Laumeier Sculpture Park, Missouri; Harriet Tubman Plaza, New York; in the collections of the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C.; Walker Institute in Minneapolis; the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York; and the High Museum in Atlanta, among others.