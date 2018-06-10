Sonoma Plaza as sculpture garden

Posted on June 10, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Valley Museum of Art is thinking outside the gallery with an exhibition of public art on Sonoma Plaza. The gathering of outdoor works, “Natural Affinity: California Women Sculptors in the Landscape,” features works by Gwynn Murrill, Lisa Reinertson, and Alison Saar.

“Public art is core to SVMA’s mission to build community around art,” said Linda Keaton, the museum’s executive director. “We are pleased to partner with the City of Sonoma to bring the work of these acclaimed California women sculptors to Sonoma Plaza. “

The installation is a partnership with the City of Sonoma, and is supported by Dana Simpson-Stokes and Ken Stokes, Steel Cherry Metal Works, E.K. Excavating, Inc., Landers Curry, Inc., and Buena Vista Winery.

Tours exploring the exhibition will be offered on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday mornings at 11:45am. Visitors can meet the guides at the SVMA museum front doors (551 Broadway) and walk over to the square. Public art tours are free and donations are always welcome.

– Photos by Michael Doyle