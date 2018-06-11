In the market for art

Posted on June 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A free hands-on art station is now part of the Tuesday Night Farmers Market on Sonoma Plaza. The Sonoma Community Center provides tools, materials and instruction to all interested kids.

Activities are lead by The Center’s staff, providing hands-on experiences in clay, painting, fiber, collage and more – “unique ways to spark children’s interest in art and creativity, and cultivate imagination,” says SCC’s Kala Stein. “We have particular focus on youth this season as we are developing our year around children’s programming including camps, after-school classes, private parties, and family art activities.”