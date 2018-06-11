Singing from the mountain

Posted on June 11, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The award-winning Transcendence Theatre Company opens its summer season with “Stairway to Paradise” – a revue of song and dance numbers ranging from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Van Halen – on the hilltop stage at Jack London State Park. The production kicks off, likely with a splashy dance number, on June 15, with eight weekend shows through July 1.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez, the high-energy show features 18 Broadway and national touring professionals who have appeared in “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Brooklyn the Musical” and “Mamma Mia!” The troupe is backed by a live orchestra.

Enlivening the show tunes and pop hits will be dance numbers that evoke classic Broadway, plus tap dancing, classic partner dancing and a special segment featuring community involvement.

The “Broadway Under the Stars” experience includes pre-show picnicking (bring your own, or buy on site) at 5 p.m. in park’s vineyard and meadow. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

General tickets are $45 to $50. Select tickets are $65 to $75. Premium tickets are $85 to $99. VIP tickets $139 to $150. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park. 877.424.1414. Bestnightever.org.

“Stairway to Paradise” is the first of four productions this summer, a total of 22 performances through September 9.

Photo by William Murray