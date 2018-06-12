Beat the weeds!

Weeds. They’re more than unsightly – they’re potentially dangerous. A recent explosion of invasive weed plants in area parks is building up a fuel load as the Valley heads into the dry season.

Weed management is the topic of a lively discussion with Sonoma Ecology Center and the EarthCare Committee at the First Congregational Church, Burlingame Hall (252 W. Spain Ston Thursday, June 21 from 6:00-7:30.

The rising mercury this week is a reminder that fire season is once again upon us.

“We hope to never again have to go through the horrifying experience that we all experienced in Sonoma last fall,” said SEC’s Tony Passantino. “Unfortunately, the threat of wildfires remains a serious issue in our parks and open spaces.

Ecology Center staff and many in the community have noticed an increase in numbers of many noxious invasive plants in the parks across Sonoma Valley, Passantino said. These “Nitro-philes” are capitalizing on the opened space and increase in nutrients.

At the free event, SEC Restoration project manager Mark Newhouser will give a talk on the buildup of weed fuel load at Montini Preserve and Overlook trail. Newhouser has been working on appropriate removal techniques and management strategies for the last 20 years.

