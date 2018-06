Funking up your Friday

Posted on June 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Funky Fridays at Hood Mansion, June 15: Live music with The Bluesburners, on the historic Hood Mansion front lawn.

Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. Food, wine, and beer available on site. 7 p.m. 389 Casa Manana Rd., off North Pythian. Adults $10, kids 18 and under free. 707.833.6288. Funkyfridays.info.