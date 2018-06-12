New principal for Sonoma Valley High School

Posted on June 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Unified School District has named Justin Mori the principal of Sonoma Valley High School beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

Mori has been the principal at San Jose Intermediate School with Novato Unified School District since 2012. Before that, he served as assistant principal at Terra Linda High School for six years.

Mori has 13 years of site administrative leadership experience and five years as a secondary science teacher.

A Petaluma High grad, Mori earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and went on to obtain his Clear Single Subject Teaching Credential from the University of California, Irvine in 2000.

He completed his Master’s Degree in Education and received his Administrative Services Credential from Chapman University in 2005.

In the District statement, Mori is described as “…being open to discussion, listening to different points of view, increasing access to schools for diverse parent communities and, in most cases, just being present. Justin exudes commitment, character, and intelligence and brings a wealth of administrative experience and knowledge in secondary education from athletics to discipline to curriculum and instruction, and is recognized for his expertise in all of these areas.”