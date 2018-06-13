Chuck and Cathy Williamson honored for support of Valley teens

Posted on June 13, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At this year’s Cowboy Cab fundraiser, Teen Services Sonoma (TSS) named Chuck and Cathy Williamson its first annual TSS Champions.

This award will be given out each year, explained Executive Director Cristin Felso, to members of the community who guide, support, and inspire the nonprofit to help Sonoma Valley teens and young adults acquire work-readiness skills and experiences that empower them to succeed.

This year’s Cowboy Cab was held at Tyge Williams Cellars Barn at Cornerstone on June 10. Nearly 300 people gathered to learn about the expanded Ready to Work program that now includes personalized job coaching and serves more than 300 teens each year.

Felso described how TSS is now making a longer-term investment in our youth, introducing them to and preparing them for not just a job, but for a career. “We are initiating a Career Readiness tier that includes a career fair, job shadowing, industry-specific training and coaching in specific career pathways.”

In debuting the Champions awards, Felso introduced the Williamsons as two special friends to Teen Services who always encouraged such initiatives. “I cannot even begin to enumerate the times and the ways that Chuck and Cathy have been there for us over the years – whether it be to establish our commercial kitchen at the center, offer guidance and advice, bring fresh fruits and vegetables, applaud and encourage our Ready to Work graduates, kick off our End of the Year Appeal, help with our ad campaign, the list goes on and on. They are always there for us.”

It was a fitting end to the event to have Chuck and Cathy put aside their cowboy hats, don a new TSS Coach hat, and pose for a picture with the teens they have supported through the years. “We are very pleased to accept this award,” Chuck Williamson said. “We can all remember our first job, and we are delighted to support Teen Services Sonoma. We are pleased with the continuing impact that TSS is having, reaching parts of the community that are increasingly in need of more support.”