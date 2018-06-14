A ‘Little’ goes a long way

Posted on June 14, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

When it needed to be relocated from public land, a Little Free Library got a little help from the Sonoma Community Center. After offering suggestions on possible new locations around town, the Center’s staff thought more about it and wondered, relates staffer Josh Cutler, why not here?

The mini book exchange now resides is in the Maloney Memorial Garden, in front of the Center’s main entrance at 276 E. Napa St.

The first Little Free Library concept was created by Todd Bol in Hudson, Wisconsin, as a tribute to his mother, a teacher who had loved books and encouraged reading. Today there are more than 70,000 registered Little Free Libraries in over 85 countries around the world.

For Bol, one of the most striking features of Little Free Libraries is their power of connection. He describes what happens with them as a “primal spark of connectivity” that pulls people and society together. “It makes us feel closer and more connected to each other,” he says. “But along with that, you feel safer, you feel calmer, you feel more engaged, you feel better about your life and yourself.”

Little Free Library is now a registered nonprofit organization founded in 2012. The project is dedicated to increasing book access, forging community connections, and helping people around the world to start and maintain their own Little Free Library book exchanges.

View a map of library locations and find additional resources and information at littlefreelibrary.org.