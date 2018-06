Circuit city

Posted on June 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A weekend of racing culminates June 24 with the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. One of the few road courses on the NASCAR circuit, the 10-turn track promises plenty of bumper-bumping and high volume excitement, all at an average speed of about 80 m.p.h. $25-$140. Sonomaraceway.com.