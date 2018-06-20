Public meeting to share SDC analysis

Posted on June 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

State and local officials will share results of a Sonoma Developmental Center site assessment, and seek public input on the information on the findings, at a workshop Saturday, June 23, at Hanna Boys Center.

Representatives from the state’s Department of General Services, Department of Developmental Services and private consultants will discuss the assessment of the current conditions at the 860-acre facility and its 1.3 million square feet of building space.

The public is invited to ask questions and share thoughts about the assessment.

Sonoma Developmental Center, which opened in 1891, is scheduled to close December 31. Input from stakeholders attending the workshop will be included in a final report to be made public in the coming months. Hanna Boys Center is located at 17000 Arnold Drive.