UPDATE: The race to save Sonoma’s historic horse farm

Posted on June 20, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A plan to acquire and preserve Sonoma’s Castagnasso Clydesdale Farm, the downtown open space in danger of development after nearly 100 years as a working farmstead, has been launched by the Blue Wing Adobe Trust.

The 2.7-acre parcel off Sonoma Plaza on East Spain Street was recently listed for sale at $7.2 million.

BWAT has received initial support in order to open escrow and move forward with the acquisition. It will now mount a public fundraising drive to complete the deal.

“Being for sale on the open market meant the farm was in danger of being sold for urban development,” said Patricia Cullinan, president of the Blue Wing Adobe Trust. “That’s why we have decided to lead a community effort to preserve and operate the farm.”

The BWAT is a nonprofit foundation formed in 2010 during efforts to steward the historic Blue Wing Inn.

“We hope the community joins us in our quest for funding to acquire and preserve this historic farm that is so vital to the special character and soul of Sonoma,” said BWAT Boardmember Will Honeybourne

Zoned for residential development, the overall property, if sold commercially, could ultimately see up to 30 units built on its 2.7 acres. The lot includes at its eastern side a two-story farmhouse, circa 1890, and two barns. The structures are identified in the National Register of Historic Places.

Its preservation, Cullinan said, is important to telling the story of Sonoma’s agricultural traditions. “It is both significant on its own and as a key component supporting all of the historic buildings, spaces, and national and state landmarks in and near the Sonoma Plaza.”

The plan, after the completion of a successful funding campaign, calls for the land to continue as a working farm.

“Our intent is to conserve and repair only to the extent of permanent sustainability,” said BWAT Boardmember Ned Forrest. “We plan to continue the use of the property as a working farm, and will include horses, small livestock, fowl with orchards and produce gardens.”

Added Boardmember David Gould, “this is such a wonderful opportunity to continue the legacy in Sonoma of preserving the significant historical sense and pastoral heritage of our town.

“To provide us all with the connection to our past is so important and will be even more so for future generations,” he said.

BWAT hopes its cause will rally the community. “Let’s come together to preserve an irreplaceable part of Sonoma’s heritage and identity,” said Boardmember Kelso Barnett.

According to Cullinan, there is a short timeline in which to raise the funds necessary to purchase the farm. “The project will fail without additional funding from many members of the local community.”

BWAT has applied to both the Sonoma County Ag and Open Space District and the City of Sonoma for financial support. The BWAT is also working in partnership with the Sonoma Land Trust.

In 2010, a deal to preserve the farm fell through. The initial plan was for the Sonoma County Open Space District to contribute $2.5 million to the purchase of a conservation easement, under which the Castagnasso family would retain ownership of the land but agree to prohibit any development. The city of Sonoma pledged $1.9 million to the project. The asking price then was about $4.5 million.

Find out more at Bluewingadobetrust.org.