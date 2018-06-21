Plaza protest against Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy

Posted on June 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

A group of local activists gathered on Sonoma Plaza Wednesday evening to protest the Trump administration’s “Zero Tolerance” policy that that has resulted in the separation of some 2,000 children from their parents as they sought asylum at the U.S. border.

The peaceful demonstration coincided with World Refugee Day, and, said organizer Angela Ryan, in support of immigrant, refugee and asylum-seeking families.

“Sonoma joins other cities throughout the country and around the world by coming together to protest this abhorrent policy, to demand that the Trump administration immediately cease separating families,” Ryan said.