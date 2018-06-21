Star Spangled Sonoma

Posted on June 21, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

There’s nothing quite like the hometown charm and spirit of Sonoma’s Fourth of July Parade. This year’s pageantry, inspired by the theme “Sonoma Strong,” celebrates local heroes with a lap around Sonoma Plaza beginning at 10 a.m. with the marching Hometown Band, fun floats, contingents from local nonprofits and community-minded businesses, veterans, vintage cars, horses, kids, the occasional dog, and lots of red, white and blue.

On the Plaza, the celebration continues with an afternoon of food, beer, wine, live music, booths and games. At dusk, fireworks light the sky. The Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association produces and staffs the all-American affair, and welcomes donations and parade entries (through June 27) at Sonomavolunteerfirefighters.org

– Photos by William Murray