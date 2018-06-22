A new chapter for departing Teen Services Sonoma chief

Posted on June 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

By Cristin Felso

After almost 20 wonderful years serving the youth of Sonoma Valley through Teen Services Sonoma (TSS), and seven years as Executive Director, I will be moving on from my role here effective August 1. My husband, Paul, and I are moving up to Mount Vernon, Washington to be closer to our son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids and to pursue an opportunity there for Paul’s construction company.

This decision has been one of the most difficult in my life. I treasure this organization and its one-of-a-kind services that positively impact young lives in so many ways. I will miss it terribly. I will also miss the many special people I have met through my work with TSS: our generous donors, remarkable Board of Directors, talented volunteers, dedicated community partners, and the incredible TSS staff. I have been truly honored to work with every one of you.

My journey with this organization began as a volunteer, and I was quickly drawn in as so many of you have been as well. It is hard to resist the experience of making a real and lasting impact in a young person’s life through the gift of shared time and personal experience. There is no denying the importance of the work we do here at TSS, and I know you will continue to support the organization as you have, over the years.

A search committee has been assembled of key staff and Board Members. They will be searching for just the right person to take what has been developed, cherished and nurtured by me, to the next level in the organization’s development. I will remain working remotely to support this process however I am needed. I feel confident that I am moving on from my beloved TSS at a time when it is well-established as an important entity in Sonoma and well-led by a strong and dedicated staff and board. And, I am confident that Teen Services Sonoma will remain committed to collaborating with Sonoma Valley and County stakeholders to carry forward the community work in which we are invested.

I want to thank you, personally, for your friendship and support and for all that you do to make life better for the youth of Sonoma Valley. Keep up the good work, OK? I’ll miss you.