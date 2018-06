Big weekend for the hometown team

Posted on June 22, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Sonoma Stompers baseball team has a busy weekend planed, including two games against the fending league champs, the Vallejo Admirals.

Friday nigh, June 22, is Pride night.

Saturday, June 23, is #SONOMASTRONG Night.

Sunday, June 24 is Little League Day, presented by Mary’s Pizza Shack. Kids a current Little League uniform and get a free general admission ticket at the door, or get a $10 credit to another seating section.

Go team!

Photo: James W. Toy III / Sonoma Stompers