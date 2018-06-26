All aflutter

Posted on June 26, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

At Quarryhill Botanical Garden on Saturday, June 30, a guided garden walk with butterfly expert Don Mahoney, curator at San Francisco Botanical Gardens and president of The Hallberg Butterfly Gardens in Sebastopol.

Among the butterflies walkers may spot are: Pipevine Swallowtail, Painted Lady, Red Admiral, Buckeye, Skipper, Tiger Swallowtail, and West Coast Lady.

The walk will be leisurely with some uphill; please wear good walking shoes. Bring binoculars, if you have them, and water.

10 to 11 a.m. $15-$20. Registration required. 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. Quarryhillbg.org. 707.996.3166.