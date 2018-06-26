‘Crazy’ for Cline

This true story of humor, heartache and celebration is worthy of its own country tune. Danielle DeBow plays the country music star in “Always, Patsy Cline,” the Sonoma Arts Live production opening July 13 at Andrews Hall. Directed by Michael Ross, the true story is told through letters between Cline and her biggest fan, turned best friend and confidante, played by Karen Pinomaki.

Cline’s breakthrough from radio to Nashville and beyond – she was the first the first female country music star to lead her own show, play Carneige Hall and headline Las Vegas – included crossover hits like “I Fall To Pieces,” “Crazy,” and “Walking After Midnight,” some of the 27 tunes in this live show.

The July 13 opening night is a return to the Rotary Stage for DeBow and Ross, who worked together in last summer's "Gypsy!" and Pinomaki, who played in "The Spitfire Grill." Additional performances July 14-15, July 19-22, and July 26-29, evening at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. matinees. $22-$43. Sonoma Community Center. Sonomaartslive.org