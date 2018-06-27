Fremont Diner – closed forever?

Posted on June 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The Fremont Diner abruptly shut down this morning after letting employees know the restaurant has ‘closed forever.’ Tearful workers were still reacting to the unexpected news at about 9 a.m. The phone gas gone unanswered and no official announcement has been made by management,

The well-reviewed restaurant, known for its funky downhome style typified by biscuits-and-gravy, was a perennial pick of ‘best of’ lists.

Its owners have been linked to a restaurant proposed for Sonoma, at Broadway MacAuthur. But that project, in a new building where a gas station now stands, is years away.