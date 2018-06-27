Fremont Diner – closed forever?

The Fremont Diner abruptly shut down this morning after letting employees know the restaurant has ‘closed forever.’ Tearful workers were still reacting to the unexpected news at about 9 a.m. The phone gas gone unanswered and no official announcement has been made by management,
The well-reviewed restaurant, known for its funky downhome style typified by biscuits-and-gravy, was a perennial pick of ‘best of’ lists.
Its owners have been linked to a restaurant proposed for Sonoma, at Broadway MacAuthur. But that project, in a new building where a gas station now stands, is years away.