County seeks input for post-fire Resiliency Plan

Posted on June 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Officials will hold a series of public workshops this summer to gather information for a county-wide Recovery and Resiliency Plan, including an August 8 meeting in Sonoma.

The area continues to deal with the aftermath of the October wildfires, said Board of Supervisors Chair James Gore.

“Sonoma County will recover from these devastating fires, but we cannot do it alone,” Gore said. “We invite community members from every corner of the County to come to the table and share ideas about what actions will help lead to a successful recovery and resilient future.”

Workshops will include facilitated small group discussion sessions where residents will be encouraged to share their ideas and vision for each of the five strategy areas, including Community Preparedness and Infrastructure, Housing, Economy, Natural Resources, and Safety Net Services.

The input collected at the workshops will be published and available for individuals, organizations, and municipalities to use in additional recovery planning.

All meetings will be from 6-8 p.m.

July 10: County Office of Education, 5340 Skylane Blvd., Santa Rosa

July 11: Sebastopol Center for the Arts, 282 S. High St., Sebastopol

July 25: Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma

August 2: Finley Community Center, 2060 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa

August 8: Veterans Building, 126 First St., Sonoma

Spanish translation, California HOPE counselors, and child care will be available at all of the meetings. Light refreshments will be served. Please RSVP by emailing [email protected]. August 8: Veterans Building, 126 First St., Sonoma