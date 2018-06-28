More details in Lakeville Highway murder

Posted on June 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The man who died in a Santa Rosa hospital late Sunday night was shot at a suspected cockfighting arena on Lakeville Highway ranch, authorities say.

Police responded to a 911 call as the victim, as yet identified, was being driven to Petaluma Valley Hospital by family members. He later died after transfer to Santa Rosa Memorial.

Although the victim’s family was uncooperative at first, detectives were eventually determined the victim was shot at a ranch in the 6500 block of Lakeville Highway. One or more suspects opened fire and shot the man, according to the Sheriff’s report. Witnesses saw several vehicles speed away from the ranch towards Lakeville Highway. Several of the vehicles were caught on surveillance video as they drove away from the scene.

The ranch has a large, secluded vineyard a few miles away from Lakeville Highway where detectives discovered an illegal cockfighting arena in an isolated grove of trees. The cockfighting events appeared to be sophisticated due to the arena construction, the report said. Bullet casings were found near the arena.

Detectives found approximately 15 live roosters, many of the roosters had spurs, and some were found in a pit near the arena. Several were injured, and 10 dead roosters were also found. Animal Control responded to collect the birds.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

There is a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this homicide, courtesy of the Sonoma County Alliance Take Back our Community program. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 707-565-2185.