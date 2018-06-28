‘Stairway’ is a bit of musical heaven

Posted on June 28, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

“Stairway to Paradise,” the first production in Transcendence Theatre Company’s “Broadway Under the Stars” summer season, wraps up with three evening shows this weekend.

The revue of song and dance numbers ranges from Rodgers and Hammerstein to Justin Timberlake, with, of all things, a game show interlude. Cleverly staged and paced, the show has moments of poignancy and humor. The youthful cast — incredibly talented and wonderfully charming, and vice versa — is backed by a tight, talented live band.

And yet the real star of the show may be the setting itself. The outdoor stage is framed by the ruins of old stone walls and backed by a hillside vineyard. As dusk falls and the spotlights brighten, the performers occupy an intimate space within a beautiful natural expanse.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Gonzalez, the high-energy show features 18 Broadway and national touring professionals who have appeared in “Jersey Boys,” “Wicked,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” “Brooklyn the Musical” and “Mamma Mia!”

Enlivening the show tunes and pop hits will be dance numbers that evoke classic Broadway, plus tap dancing, classic partner dancing and several all-feet-on-deck ensemble pieces.

The experience includes pre-show picnicking (bring your own, or buy on site) at 5 p.m. in park’s vineyard and meadow. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.

General tickets are $45 to $50. Select tickets are $65 to $75. Premium tickets are $85 to $99. VIP tickets $139 to $150. Group tickets also available. Five dollars from every ticket sold is contributed for the support and maintenance of Jack London State Historic Park. 877.424.1414. Bestnightever.org.

“Stairway to Paradise” is the first of four productions this summer, through September 9.

“Fantastical Family Night” – Only two performances



July 13 & July 14, 2018

An inspirational evening of music and dance featuring music from Broadway and Disney, featuring special performances by the participants of Transcendence Kids Camp. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 .

“Shall We Dance” – Opening weekend Friday, Aug. 3 ; Saturday, Aug. 4 ; Sunday, Aug. 5

Aug. 3 to Aug. 19, 2018

An incredible dance showcase of movement and rhythm paired with show-stopping vocals. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3 ; Saturday, Aug. 4 ; and Sunday, Aug. 5 / Friday, Aug. 10 ; Saturday, Aug. 11 and Sunday, Aug. 12 / Friday, Aug. 17 ; Saturday, Aug. 18 and Sunday, Aug. 19 .

“Gala Celebration” – Only three performances

