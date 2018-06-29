SV hospital acquires Sonoma doctor’s office

Posted on June 29, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Sonoma Valley Hospital has acquired Sonoma Family Practice, which will become part of the hospital’s group of specialty clinics effective July 2.

Physicians John Schafer, MD, Daisy Manuel-Arguelles, DO and Subhash Mishra, MD will remain with the practice. The office, soon to expand with the addition of a nurse practitioner, will be renamed “Sonoma Valley Specialty Clinic: Family Practice,” and stay at its current 270 Perkins St. location. It will be managed by hospital personnel.

The change, said Dr. Schafer, will reduce administrative matters for the staff, allowing more time for patient care. “It also provides our patients with access to their health information online through the patient portal operated by the hospital, making it easier to view lab results and request medications,” he said.

The new Family Practice office joins two other clinics the hospital opened in 2016.

One is located at 651 First St. W. and supports physicians specializing in orthopedics, bariatrics, urology, pain management, obstetrics and gynecology, vascular surgery, ENT and gastroenterology The second, at 462 West Napa Street, has physicians offering orthopedic and general and colorectal surgery services.

“We have a growing number of wonderful physicians in our community, so residents can find the care they need close to home,” said Dawn Kuwahara, RN, BSN, Chief Ancillary Officer, who oversees the hospital’s clinics. She added that those looking for a specialist or primary care physician locally can look on the hospital’s “Find A Doctor” section at Svh.com. It lists the more than 80 physicians affiliated with the hospital.

SVSC Family Practice will keep the same phone number: 707.938.3131.