Let’s dance

Posted on July 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

After David Bowie died two years ago, local bands and performers paid tribute with the all-star bar jam dubbed “Bowie Forever.” The event, organized by musicians D’mitra Smith, Ian Hinkley and Tony Gibson, lives on.

The third annual edition brings more than 20 musical Bowie devotees to the Starling Bar on Saturday, July 14.

$10 ticket includes videos, films, costumes and special drinks. 8 p.m. 19380 Hwy 12, Sonoma. Bowieforever.brownpapertickets.com.