Archives

Sign Up for Email Notifications

Photos of Sonoma’s July 4th parade

Posted on July 4, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

photo (2)

 

photo (3)

photo (4)

 

photo (9)

photo (8)

photo (10)

 

photo (7)

photo (6)

photo (5)

photo (12)

 

photo (14)

Photos by Patricia Dunn-Serota, Present Moment Photography. Thanks, Patricia!

Have some great 4th pics? Send to: [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <strike> <strong>