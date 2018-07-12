SV Rotary Club has new president

Posted on July 12, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Byron Hancock, a Sonoma resident and Certified Financial Planner, is the new president of the Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley.

Hancock assumes the helm from Marck Zuehlsdorff, vice president and manager of the Sonoma and Napa branches of Bank of Marin.

Hancock, a 1977 graduate of Cornell University, moved to Sonoma in 2010 from San Francisco with Len Handeland, his life partner of more than three decades and now his husband.

“Rotary is a great way to give back to the community we call home, as well as to the world at large,” Hancock said. “And it’s a great way to have fun and meet some nice people, too. I’m excited to lead what I believe is the most active and productive civic group in Sonoma Valley as we work to improve the lives of Sonoma Valley residents and visitors. ”

Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley raised and distributed about $1 million in cash and in-kind relief support to Sonoma Valley victims of last October’s wildfires. That effort was over and above the club’s ongoing efforts to raise and distribute $100,000 annually to local nonprofits and schools, and to contribute time to a wide range of community projects. Hancock will lead Rotarians in those projects this coming year.

Rotary Club of Sonoma Valley meets most Wednesdays at Noon for lunch at Ramekins in Sonoma. For more information visit www.sonomavalleyrotary.org.