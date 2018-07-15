The fabulousness of Gay Wine Weekend

Posted on July 15, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

The annual Gay Wine Weekend is set for July 20-22 with Friday night winemaker dinners and two days of parties and events, all to benefit Face to Face Sonoma County AIDS Network.

Activities include music and dancing in a private estate vineyard, VIP receptions, wine tasting excursions, champagne brunch, and a wine auction and pool party.

On Saturday night, July 21, the Twilight T-dance takes over Chateau St. Jean Winery. Los Angeles DJ Ryan Kenney, a star on the club and celebrity-party circuit, will handle the music, while a “Gourmet Food Truck Up” offers the nibbles.

Sunday morning offers the Recovery Brunch and Auction at The Lodge at Sonoma, with celebrity guest Sordid Lives writer/director Del Shores.

Tickets to each event sold separately. For more visit Outinthevineyard.com.

