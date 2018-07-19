Arts focus: Ruby Newman

The Arts Guild of Sonoma presents Ruby Newman as its Featured Artist, through July 30.

The exhibition focuses on Ruby’s all-new series of acrylic works in various sizes in the figurative, landscape and abstract styles. Gallery-framed limited-edition landscape prints will also be available.

It’s a challenge to categorize the full range of this artist, due to the broad spectrum of mediums she has employed over the years. Ruby is well known for her creative passion and exuberance, and she says it’s all about color, rhythm, and the intuitive response emanating from brush strokes and composition. Her infectious spirit is evident in her paintings, which are vibrant and energetic, with masterful use of color combinations.

Ruby explains, “I approach my work, regardless of the subject, in an intuitive response, free-spirited and spontaneous, executed with a sense of immediacy and vitality. I feel it conveys a sense of peace and tranquility to the viewer.”

After obtaining a BFA at Carnegie Mellon University, awarded best costume designer of her class, Ruby worked for the Santa Fe Opera, Colorado Shakespeare Festival, Minneapolis Institute of the Arts, and International Opera Barga in Italy, then spent the next ten years on projects with the San Francisco Arts Commission.

Ruby has received several national awards for her work in trompe l’oeil, custom mural designs, and decorative painting, her art is included in churches and San Francisco mansions. One of her courageous undertakings was to mastermind the difficult task of restoring the treasured 1914 carousel at Golden Gate Park, 62 parts in all and still glorious to this day. She frequently exhibits at major Bay Area galleries as well as at the Arts Guild.

The Arts Guild is an artists’ cooperative in its 41st year of continuous operation, bringing art to the community and supporting arts programs in schools. Three times each year, the non-profit shines the spotlight on one of its artists; this is the first such event of 2018.

Meet the artist at the Opening Reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on July 7, and at additional appearances in the gallery from 1 to 6 p.m. on July 14 and July 21. 140 East Napa Street, Sonoma. Artsguildofsonoma.org.

— Jackie Lee