Where in Sonoma? Take take the photo quiz

Posted on July 27, 2018 by Sonoma Valley Sun

Can you spot where these photos were taken? Answers below.

Where was it taken?

1) The old and abandoned Sonoma Auto building at MacArthur and Broadway in Sonoma.

2) Nathanson Creek Preserve, a pocket park on East MacArthur at 2nd St. E.

3) The statue of General Vallejo on Sonoma Plaza.

4) The driving range on Arnold Drive near Craig, now closed.

5) The side of an old railroad car at Sonoma’s Depot Museum.

6) The concrete plant on Arnold Drive, near Orange.

7) Mural on the side of a grocery store on Hwy. 12 in the Springs.

8) The gate to the Vallejo home, part of the downtown state park.

9) The roof line of structures at the Sonoma Development Center’s southern end.