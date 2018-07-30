Sign goes up on Sonoma’s newest bakery

The former Crisp bakery, the West Napa Street shop that’s been operating somewhat generically since it changed ownership hands in January, has been officially rechristened Honey & the Moon Coffee and Bakeshop.

The storefront at West Napa specializes in freshly baked classic pastries and sweets. “We love using fresh ingredients,” said Mila Chanamé, who, along with her James Hahn, also owns the Sunflower Caffé and Breakaway Cafe.

“We only use ingredients in our places that we would use at home for our friends and family,” she said.

Melissa Cameron, managing partner, says the bakeshop offers a homegrown Sonoma experience.” “Honey & the Moon is the ideal spot for your morning coffee and breakfast run, pickup orders for specialty cheesecakes, cookies and more, or simply relax with a cup of joe and free WiFi.”

Among alternative choices, the Bakeshop also vanilla vegan cupcakes and Superfood Maple Crunch Granola.

Honey & the Moon uses local and organic ingredients such as butter from Petaluma Creamery and fresh fruit from local farmers. The coffee is custom roasted by Acre, in Petaluma.

The previous owners of the shop, Moaya Scheiman and Andrea Koweek, sold the business to on January 15. “We are leaving the shop in the best hands possible with the Hahns,” Koweek said at the time.

Honey & the Moon is open 7 days a week from 7:30am to 3pm and is located at 720 W Napa Street. For more information call (707) 934-8797 or visitwww.havethemoon.com.